Corporal Steven Schultz, an Air Surveillance Operator from No. 3 Control and Reporting Unit, with the Blue Jay G-Wagon based Command Post Module during Exercise Lightning Storm in 2020.
News

Exercise Tasman Shield is coming to the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
6th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Air Force personnel are coming to the Northern Rivers.

The team will be operating locally in support of Exercise Tasman Shield.

The personnel are all from Number 114 Mobile Control and Reporting Unit at RAAF Base Darwin.

They will be operating from Evans Head from today, February 6, to March 19.

>> Stealth fighter cleared for flights over Evans Head

A spokesman from the Department of Defence said the community can expect to see Air

Force personnel operating trucks, antennas and a radar from field tents and shipping container units, all for Exercise Tasman Shield.

The No. 114 Mobile Control and Reporting Unit site at Acland, Queensland, for Exercise Lightning Storm in 2020.
Air Force appreciates the support of the community and recognises the traditional custodians of the land on which we operate,” he said.

“Air Force pays our respects to Elders past, present and emerging.”’

Flying Officer Morgen Parry-Grass, an Air Battle Manager from No. 114 Mobile Control and Reporting Unit, coordinates the battlespace from a deployed cabin during Exercise Lightning Storm in 2020.
evans head evans head air weapons range raaf royal australian air force
