NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand was accused of stalking and harassing three women and using their naked pictures for blackmail. Picture: YouTube
News

Ex-cop ‘blackmailed victims into sex’

by Jodie Stephens, AAP
18th Feb 2019 4:00 PM

A former NSW police officer blackmailed four victims into having sexual intercourse as part of an elaborate deception involving social media, a court has heard.

Vaughan Mark Hildebrand faced a NSW District Court sentence hearing today after admitting to 44 offences involving 15 victims over a decade.

Crown prosecutor John Bowers said Hildebrand initially used social media to demand his victims supply him with explicit images - with some of them complying.

The now 30-year-old had a "modus operandi" where he threatened to share images with friends, family, partners or colleagues if victims didn't meet other demands.

 

Former NSW Police constable Vaughan Hildebrand. Picture: YouTube
Four of the women were blackmailed into having sexual intercourse, the prosecutor said.

Mr Bowers said Hildebrand concealed his identity online and, in some instances, there were "very high levels of deception".

His offending continued after be became a police officer in 2011.

"This is a case, the Crown says, of elaborate planning and deception by the offender in relation to all of his victims, motivated by a need for sexual gratification," the prosecutor said.

Hildebrand will be sentenced at a later date.

editors picks former new south wales police police officer sex social media

Top Stories

