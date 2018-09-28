Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peabody Energy's North Goonyella mine.
Peabody Energy's North Goonyella mine.
News

Exclusion zone established as smoke billows from mine

Melanie Plane
by
27th Sep 2018 9:59 PM | Updated: 28th Sep 2018 4:51 AM

DISASTER management official were last night monitoring a developing situation at North Goonyella Mine north of Moranbah where workers have reportedly been evacuated. 

Isaac Regional Council have confirmed the Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) took action after residents noticed an unpleasant odour from the mine. 

Mine operators Peabody Energy say mine personnel observed dark smoke coming from the surface ventilation shaft at North Gooneylla Thursday afternoon, indicating a potential fire in a portion of the mine. 

"Safety is Peabody's first priority and access to the mine has been restricted through and exclusion zone that has been put in place for the safety and security of those in the area," a Peabody spokesperson said. 

"The company continues to work with the Queensland Mine Inspectorate and third party personnel to mobilize resources and manage next steps to address the situation." 

It comes after the Daily Mercury reported last week that elevated gas levels had been registered in a section of the mine after a scheduled longwall move on September 1. 

READ MORE HERE: Evacuation at North Goonyella Mine over gas concerns 

Peabody say the environmental regulator and area landholders have been updated on today's developments. 

"Peabody appreciates the ongoing work of the team at North Goonyella, the Inspectorate, independent technical experts, union representatives and other people engaged in the process," a spokesperson said. 

"The company intends to provide periodic updates to stakeholders as well as on PeabodyEnergy.com." 

One of those stakeholders is Isaac Regional Council's LDMG coordinator Scott Greensill who is in constant contact with representatives of Peabody and are receiving regular updates. 

bowen basin isaac regional council north goonyella mine peabody energy
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'Atrocious' behaviour of teen joy riders exposed

    premium_icon 'Atrocious' behaviour of teen joy riders exposed

    Crime ONE of five boys arrested following Wednesday's high speed chase through Byron Bay has an "appalling prior record', a court has heard.

    'It will be fixed': Bypass will not fall off the radar

    premium_icon 'It will be fixed': Bypass will not fall off the radar

    Council News There will be no expense spared to improve safety on bypass

    Hunt for turkey killer as more targeted in 'horrific' attack

    premium_icon Hunt for turkey killer as more targeted in 'horrific' attack

    Crime Several turkeys have been shot with arrows in "disturbing” attack

    Portrait of Lismore a gift to city

    premium_icon Portrait of Lismore a gift to city

    Art & Theatre Capturing the heart and soul of a town

    Local Partners