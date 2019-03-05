EXCLUSIVE: Why celebrity chef 'can't wait' for food festival

SPECIAL GUEST: Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will headline Lismore's Eat the Street food festival this Saturday. Mr Golinski will share his culinary skills in two masterclasses, as well as an on-stage cooking demonstration and Q&A.

CELEBRITY chef Matt Golinski will headline Lismore's Eat the Street food festival this Saturday.

Based on the Sunshine Coast, the former Ready Steady Cook television series chef currently works with Peppers Noosa Resort as their consultant executive chef, and will share his culinary skills in two masterclasses, as well as an on-stage cooking demonstration and Q&A.

When The Northern Star spoke to Mr Golinski, he said he was looking forward to visiting Lismore and said he "really loves the area”.

"It's always good to get into a region and see what's there and what makes it tick. Lismore has a really vibrant, diverse food scene - which is good for me as a chef,” he said.

"One of the things I love about my job is that I get to go around and see and sample the best each region has to offer. I'm really quite privileged that I get to come and get a snapshot of that region's food. I can't wait for Eat the Street.”

Mr Golinski said he enjoys meeting producers of the ingredients he uses, and has already organised to meet with a few local farms while he is in the area.

"I want to know where my food comes from. The property to plate idea is something which is vitally important for me,” he said.

"I have a real produce-driven style of cooking, what's in season and what's available in local area is my focus. It means I'm not really restricted by anything.

"Rather than decide on a dish and go source ingredients, I get an ingredient and build a dish around that ingredient. That is what makes food truly regional and truly seasonal.”

Mr Golinski will be hosting two small masterclasses during the Eat the Street festival, where he will make three simple, yet delicious courses the participants can make at home.

"The masterclass will consist of dishes made from a combination of the fantastic ingredients from local area, with interesting techniques. These techniques will be useful, and not too difficult, such as how to make your own gnocchi or feta cheese and the like,” he said.

"They will be good and simple things which go well with quality ingredients. For both the masterclasses and the on-stage cooking demonstration, basically I want to inspire people and give them ideas about how they can go home and make what I've made.”

The masterclasses are being held on Saturday, 9 March from 10-11.30am and from 2.30-4pm at the Peppertree Kitchen.

Tickets are $90 and include all ingredients.

For more information or to book, visit www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.