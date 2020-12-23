EXCLUSIVE: TRL announces Indigenous round for 2021 season

Dave McGrady in action for the SWQ Emus against the TRL All Stars.

RUGBY LEAGUE: For the first time in the Toowoomba Rugby League’s history, a dedicated Indigenous round will take place.

On the weekend of July 10, games will feature in Toowoomba, Warwick, Dalby, Goondiwindi and Highfields to honour the round.

TRL chairman Rex Zeeman said with the annual pre-season All Stars vs Emus fixture taking a back seat in 2021, the time was right for the league to implement the round.

“We decided to free up the pre-season and not have the All Stars and Emus game next year. Clubs were keen for us not to clutter the pre-season and keep as many weekends as possible free,” he said.



“We might look at making that fixture every second year. We thought as a board it needs a bit of revitalising.

“With that, we wanted to have a round where we recognise the contribution of First Nations to rugby league and the areas where our clubs are based.”

Coinciding with NAIDOC Week, Zeeman said it was important for clubs and the community to have a say in the showcase weekend.

“We plan to make contact with Indigenous community leaders about how we go about celebrating the round and finer details on protocols around ceremonies,” he said.

“We wanted to give Newtown a home game at the Jack Martin Centre because it is a special place for the Indigenous community in Toowoomba.

“We want to make something of this round. It’s important to a lot of people.”

