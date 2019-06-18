Exclusive restaurant brings fancy dining to Splendour

The Amphitheatre stage at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

The Amphitheatre stage at Splendour in the Grass 2018. IAN LAIDLAW

DO you like your Splendour experience sprinkled with some VIP on top? Then put down your designer bag for a second and read on.

Sydney's Icebergs Dining Room will offer a bespoke, 100-seat, two-hour dining experience at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

The pop up Icebergs at the festival will feature a special Splendour in the Grass menu, created by the venue's executive chef Monty Koludrovic.

Joining Koludrovic will be Byron Shire team from Three Blue Ducks.

The pop-up restaurant will be positioned in a private, backstage location, overlooking a lake.

SPLENDID MENU: Jessica Ducrou, Matthew Whiley, Maurice Terzini, Monty Koludrovic and James Hird.

The menu, you ask?

Just a humble three courses, inspired by Terzini's Italian roots, including options such as nodini di mozzarella, a decadent Yarra Valley caviar croccante, grilled pickled octopus, Randall Family Koshi risotto with saffron, crab and celeriac, Koji grilled lamb neck, smoked garlic, sorrel and fermented chilli salmoriglio, twice-cooked free-range chicken with ginger sauce, a pea, herb and almond salad to pair, and a tableside candied macadamia and chocolate tiramisu.

Being the Byron Shire, vegetarian and vegan options will also be available.

To drink, the menu includes beers from Belium brewer Hoegaarden, and Smirnoff Infusions (vodka infused with fruits and herbs). All drinks will be curated by Icebergs sommelier James Hird and Matthew Whiley of Scout Sydney and London.

All this for $154.40 (including booking fee).

Festival co-organiser Jessica Ducrou said they have been trying to have this partnership at the music event for years.

"And about time! Finally we have Icebergs at Splendour, something we've been gunning for for years,” she said.

"I love not only Monty's beautiful food and Matt and James' sublime drinks, but Maurice's vision as he presents the most amazing intersection of incredible dining, shit-hot music and cool art to boot.

”The perfect partner in crime, and such an honour, we look forward to the start of some great collaborations in the years to come.”

Obviously Ms Ducrou wants seconds.

Tickets are available now for Visa Checkout customers. Register now at visacheckout.com.au, ahead of heading to moshtix.com.au to purchase tickets.