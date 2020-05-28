Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six people were arrested on Thursday following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.
Six people were arrested on Thursday following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.
News

’Exclusive’ rehab delays Casino woman’s drug case

Rebecca Fist
28th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO woman accused of being heavily involved in the supply of ice throughout the Northern Rivers has been granted a two-week adjournment in court, while she attends a rehabilitation centre.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was due to appear in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, and her case will return to court on June 10.

On May 13, Ms Hogan was granted bail to attend an “exclusive” rehabilitation centre.

She was arrested in August following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Police will allege she was supplying methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis.

Ms Hogan is also facing several firearm charges.

Upon her bail application, Ms Hogan’s solicitor Tom Ivey told the court his client had been trying to get into Kathleen York House rehabilitation centre for six months and had finally been accepted.

“It’s extremely difficult to get into, there’s only seven residents at any given time,” Mr Ivey said.

“They’ve indicated they accept the most dedicated applicants and she obviously falls into that.

“She is extremely motivated to seize the opportunity at the rehab and complete her stay there.”

Despite the Director of Public Prosecutions objection to bail, Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the application.

“She has been in custody for a considerable amount of time and has been trying to gain access to (this facility which is) … exclusive,” he said.

“This type of scenario is to be encouraged.”

On June 10, Ms Hogan will return to court for further mention, where it is expected the DPP will have the facts of the case confirmed for committal.

drug rehabilitation centre illicit drugs lismore local court northern rivers court nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        premium_icon Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        News HE'S been keeping track of the shocking number of crashes on this stretch of road, and says there have been 39 deaths over the last 80 years.

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News Workers should get jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP

        $480,000 upgrade planned for dangerous road

        premium_icon $480,000 upgrade planned for dangerous road

        News There have been a number of crashes on this stretch of road

        Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        premium_icon Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        News THE 40-year-old man was arrested after a five-month police investigation.