’Exclusive’ rehab delays Casino woman’s drug case

Six people were arrested on Thursday following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

Six people were arrested on Thursday following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

A CASINO woman accused of being heavily involved in the supply of ice throughout the Northern Rivers has been granted a two-week adjournment in court, while she attends a rehabilitation centre.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was due to appear in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, and her case will return to court on June 10.

On May 13, Ms Hogan was granted bail to attend an “exclusive” rehabilitation centre.

She was arrested in August following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Police will allege she was supplying methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis.

Ms Hogan is also facing several firearm charges.

Upon her bail application, Ms Hogan’s solicitor Tom Ivey told the court his client had been trying to get into Kathleen York House rehabilitation centre for six months and had finally been accepted.

“It’s extremely difficult to get into, there’s only seven residents at any given time,” Mr Ivey said.

“They’ve indicated they accept the most dedicated applicants and she obviously falls into that.

“She is extremely motivated to seize the opportunity at the rehab and complete her stay there.”

Despite the Director of Public Prosecutions objection to bail, Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the application.

“She has been in custody for a considerable amount of time and has been trying to gain access to (this facility which is) … exclusive,” he said.

“This type of scenario is to be encouraged.”

On June 10, Ms Hogan will return to court for further mention, where it is expected the DPP will have the facts of the case confirmed for committal.