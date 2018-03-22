EXCLUSIVE: Police reveal increased violence from offenders

Senior constable Jo Turner experienced violence on the job as a police officer with a suspect physically assaulting her in the course of her duties. Photo Contributed

POLICE officers are facing increasing amounts of violence on the job with too many suffering serious injuries from people affected by drugs and alcohol.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command have allowed The Northern Star extraordinary access to their officers who have faced extreme incidents where they have been attacked and injured in the course of duty.

Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent, Wayne Starling and chief inspector Mick Demsey said they are extremely concerned about officers putting their lives on the line every time they out on duty.

New synthetic drugs, such as one which causing users to abandon all reason while gaining an almost super-human strength, are an increasing problem.

Supt Starling said officers are increasingly having to deal with people suffering significant mental health issues.

"In the last 12 months numerous police have been seriously assaulted and I do have genuine concerns for their welfare," he said.

"It concerns me how our police are not going home safe and well after their shift. Time and time again I see our police get up after being knocked down by someone on alcohol or drugs."

Supt Starling said all police are very well trained to deal with hostile situations and to de-escalate matters, but unfortunately people affected by drugs are not logical.

"My expectation is police will put themselves at risk to protect the community," he said.

"This is what you sign up for when you join the NSW police."

Chief Insp Dempsey and other officers give a frank and compelling account of the physical and mental assault police face every day in our region in The Weekend Star.