EXCLUSIVE: How 468,000 visitors made this town #1

BYRON Bay is still the place to stay for Sydneysiders, with the beachside town ranking number one for holiday visitor nights according to a new tourism snapshot.

Released by Destination Byron, the Sydney Holiday Market Snapshot revealed Sydney holiday visitors spent an estimated $105 million in the Byron Shire in the year ending March 2018.

During this time 468,000 visitor nights were recorded along with 133,000 overnight visitors (with overnight visitor ranking number three).

It is the first ever analysis of the Sydney region's overnight holiday market.

Destination Byron's Jeremy Holmes said the figures reinforced the significance of the Sydney market for Byron Shire.

"The most important statistic for this is it's a high yield market,” Mr Holmes said.

"The travellers from Sydney in this market typically have a little bit more money to spend but they stay longer.

"The average length of stay in the Byron Shire is about three and a half nights.

"When you compare that to South-east Queensland it shows it's a higher yield in market, they stay longer and therefore spend a bit more money every visit.

"Byron has a great profile in NSW and the Sydney market. It's very easy to get to Byron from Sydney with two domestic airports within 45 minutes.

"A 3.5 night stay means they aren't coming on a Friday and leaving on a Sunday and helps iron out those peak periods.”

Mr Holmes said the reason why Byron is popular was it ticks a lot of those boxes Sydney people enjoy doing as activities.

"Byron offers a lot of the things the Sydney market enjoys - the food, the beaches, the nature and sightseeing.”

Mr Holmes said it as the number one number of visitor nights to come out of Sydney markets it was a huge financial contribution to the Byron Shire's visitor economy.