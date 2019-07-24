EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

ALL STAR BACKLINE: Shayde Perham, Dylan Collett and Nathan Curry have all been given the nod in the Group 2 Team of the Year.

AFTER 14 rounds of home and away football, the Group 2 finals will commence this weekend.

We thought what better way to usher in the finals series than to recognise the players who set the competition alight in 2019.

Voted on by the coaches from across Group 2, a very strong top 17 has been selected, the majority of whom will be doing their best to win their club the premiership over the coming weeks.

Here's the Group 2 Team of the Year, as voted by the coaches:

1. Nathan Curry - Coffs Harbour Comets

A wizard goal kicker and a second halfback in attack, the ageless Curry has been in top form throughout 2019. He'll play a big role if the Comets are to defend their premiership.

2. Mitchell Gorman - Grafton Ghosts

The standout winger in the competition according to the coaches. The dynamic finisher will back himself from anywhere to cross the stripe and will be fired up for a big finals campaign.

3. Dylan Collett - Grafton Ghosts

A class centre with plenty of polish, Collett received more votes than any other back. Will be one of the danger men this finals series.

4. Shayde Perham - Woolgoolga Seahorses

With speed, power and a big fend, Perham was destructive all year for the Seahorses in the centres or at fullback.

5. Billy Griffiths - Coffs Harbour Comets

Having made a successful return from a potentially career ending neck injury, Griffiths looked like he didn't miss a beat throughout 2019. Will unfortunately miss the finals with a leg injury.

Billy Griffiths slots onto a wing in the team of the year. Sam Flanagan



6. Latrell Hampton - Sawtell Panthers

If the Panthers are to go on a run during this finals series yo

u can bet your bottom dollar Hampton will be the one pulling the strings. A class playmaker with a healthy dash of x-factor.

7. Luke Beaumont - Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies

A versatile playmaker who can play in the halves or at fullback, Beaumont was a shining light for a struggling Magpies outfit in 2019. Despite playing most of the year in the number one jersey, Beaumont received too many votes to not be included in the side.

8. Matt Cheeseman - Coffs Harbour Comets

Despite coming off the bench for most of 2019, the powerhouse prop is still recognised as the best big man in the competition by the coaches.

9. Todd Cameron - Grafton Ghosts

The Ghosts number nine received by far the most votes out of all the hookers and Grafton will be leaning on the experienced rake over the coming weeks.

Todd Cameron was one of the best players this season according to the coaches. Sam Flanagan

10. Miles Fairbank - Coffs Harbour Comets

A model of consistency for the Comets all season, Fairbank does a job for his side up front or in the backrow.

11. Danny Wicks - Grafton Ghosts

Grafton's captain-coach has had another great year with his leadership a vital asset to the Ghosts. You can bet the veteran will be ready to peak over the next month.

12. Brad Southan - Macksville Sea Eagles

The pack leader for the Sea Eagles has been immense during the home and away fixtures and will be working his hardest to ensure Macksville pull some more surprises in the finals series.

Brad Southan has had another strong year for the Sea Eagles. File

13. Steve Spencer - Coffs Harbour Comets

A professional metre eater with a great offload, there's not too many workhorses in the competition like Spencer. Another pack leader whose troops will gladly follow him into battle.

14. Mitchell Lollback - Grafton Ghosts

Polled well in voting but just missed on on the starting fullback spot to Curry. Will be chomping at the bit to make a mark in the number one jersey during August.

15. Peter Uikelotu - Coffs Harbour Comets

A tough centre who can also play in the backrow, Uikelotu provides great voice for the Comets and isn't afraid to roll up the sleeves.

16. Michael Curnow - Woolgoolga Seahorses

A workhorse in the Seahorses' middle, Curnow also produce great speed and pall-playing ability for a forward.

Michael Curnow was one of the standouts for the Seahorses in 2019. Sam Flanagan

17. Brad Collinson - Coffs Harbour Comets

A try-scoring backrower who runs a great line, Collinson was shaded for a starting position.