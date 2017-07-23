EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

IT PROBABLY wasn't on punters' bucket list of things to do at Splendour in the Grass, but the frisk search tent was busy as the NSW Police mounted a high-visibility operation at the 2017 music festival.

Police set up at the entrance of the North Byron Parklands event to target illegal drug use and supply among the 35,000 party-goers which entered through the gates each day.

Tweed-Byron Local Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen confirmed there was an increase in the number of people attempting to conceal drugs inside their body at this year's festival.

SPLENDID COPS: NSW Police in action at the Splendour in the Grass music festival, featuring a short commentary from Tweed-Byron LAC Crime Manager Brendon Cullen. By Alina Rylko

Detective Inspector Cullen warned that police dogs were trained to detect the drugs and had already intercepted several people carrying drugs internally at this year's festival.

Three sniffer dogs could be seen triggering at least a dozen body searches every hour.

A frisk search tent was set up so punters could remove concealed drugs from the body.

Anyone caught with an illicit substance at the festival was interviewed by police and could be given an on the spot fine, a caution, court field attendance notice, or were arrested.

A formal statement on the number of arrests made and court notices given is expected on Monday.

A tent in the police area at Splendour in the Grass, where festival-goers are asked to remove any illicit substances which they have concealed inside their body. Alina Rylko

The Public Order and Riot Squad, the Mounted Unit, Operations Support Group, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command are also involved in the three day event, which wraps up on Sunday.

Earlier, Tweed-Byron LAC Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling said police worked closely with event organisers to ensure the safety of event staff, performers and music fans.

"Splendour in the Grass has become one of the most popular annual music festival events in the country," Det Supt Starling said.

"We want everyone to have a great time but we won't tolerate behaviour that risks the safety of others.

"Festival-goers who choose to do the wrong thing, breach the event's terms and conditions or risk the safety of other music fans, will be quickly identified and dealt with accordingly."