EXCLUSIVE: Attorney General's support for 'vital' work

BY THE BOOK: Attorney General Mark Speakman met with MP Thomas George and Northern Rivers community legal centre principal solicitor Ken Beilby and nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin to discuss funding for legal centres. Marc Stapelberg

TACKLING youth crime and anti-social behaviour during festival and schoolies, extra street lighting in Byron Bay and visiting the Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre in Lismore were all part of a whirlwind tour of the region by NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman this week.

Mr Speakman met with staff at the Community Legal Centre on Monday and asked them what they would do if they had his job for one month.

The answer from one man was "sustainable funding."

Mr Speakman discussed the NSW Government's new evidence-based funding model.

He said the NRCLC had the opportunity to secure more funding and certainty over a longer period with applications for thefunding model for community legal centres opening this month.

"We know in any one year 50 per cent of people over the age 15 will have a legal problem, mostly civil," he said.

"But around half will not have their legal needs met because of financial constraints or the legal system is seen as too hostile or too expensive.

"Under the new evidence-based funding model, future funding will be delivered in three-year cycles instead of yearly so they can plan for the future.

"CLCs do an incredible job and an enormous amount of work meeting legal needs of often vulnerable people and are incredible value for money.

"They are an incredibly valuable investment as by nipping legal problems in the bud early, we can save a whole lot of downstream problems for the clients in housing, mental health an contact with the criminal justice system."

Member for Lismore Thomas George, who attended the meeting, said the NRCLC did vital work in the community.

Mr Speakman also handed out a $250,000 grant to Byron Youth Service to support the Byron Young First Offenders Program and tackle anti-social behaviour at crime hotspots during festivals and schoolies season, as well as educate school students about appropriate behaviour.

Money is also to be spent on brightening Jonson Street from the Byron Street to Browning Street intersections.

"We want all locals and tourists to feel safe when they're having a night out and high-quality lighting is critical to reducing concern about crime," Mr Speakman said.