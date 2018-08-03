EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

Kimberley Kampers could be saved, thanks to a group of American investors.

THE Kimberley Kampers story may be far from over as it emerges a US entity is gathering a team of investors to resurrect the company.

The mystery investors are connected to an American offshoot of the business, Kimberley USA, which last year signed a deal for exclusive, perpetual rights to sell, distribute and modify Kimberley products in North America.

The plan was to import semi-complete campervans to the US and then finish the manufacturing process at a plant in California.

But it's understood that just as the business was poised to officially launch - with millions of dollars of investment lined up - Kimberley director Todd Cannock "pulled the plug” and claimed the signed, exclusive license agreement he himself approved was a "draft”.

He instead told US customers to buy direct from Ballina.

Kimberley USA was even told to give refunds to customers who had already pre-ordered their campervans.

A source connected with Kimberley USA said the company had been in talks with lawyers over the souring of the deal and had ironclad paperwork to prove its licensee rights.

But its plan changed dramatically last week when Mr Cannock placed Kimberley Kampers into liquidation.

Now the group of investors connected to Kimberley USA want to resurrect its parent, and is in talks with liquidators about the assets of the company.

According to a source close to Kimberley USA, the group is very serious and the financing involves "multiple investment banks”.

It was hoped that under any arrangement, Kimberley Australia would continue to handle the bulk of manufacturing in Ballina - thereby bringing more than 50 now ex-employees back into the fold.

Kimberley's trailers are considered to be light years ahead of anything available in the US, boasting a combination of features that simply don't exist over there.

"The amount of bad product here is unbelievable,” the source said.

"American RVs, the way they are built, if they go into a ditch the walls fall apart.”

The source said the $50 billion US RV market had a "wide, gaping” hole in it for Kimberley's world-leading products, and with the right management it could eventually occupy one per cent of that market, or $500 million.

It's understood that there are already 40 Kimberley units operating in the US which former director Bruce Loxton helped sell during three brief visits in recent years.

Customers are said to be amazed by the quality of the product.

"It's the most advanced trailer built in the world,” the source said.