Exclusive adults-only hotel wins prestigious award

AABI's at Byron in Byron Bay has been awarded Australia's largest people's choice award for the North Coast Region for 2018.

The Hotels Combined Recognition of Excellence Awards are presented to hotels in local regions based on outstanding customer satisfaction as rated by travellers.

The awards announce one local hotel winner in each of 62 Australian regions and 29 New Zealand regions during their peak visitor periods once a year.

Aabi's at Byron came out on top for ratings, reviews and positive customer feedback in the North Coast region.

The guesthouse is a luxury, 4.5 star facility, with "adults-only exclusivity”.

To win such a prestigious award, hotels must meet a criteria based on:

Quality and consistency of guest reviews

Customer ratings

The absence of recurring or unresolved issues

Blogs

Forums

Social media posts

Finalists and winners are representative of the highest standards in the industry, averaging 9.7 out of a possible 10 points, compared to the industry standard of 7.2, placing them within the top three per cent of hotels worldwide.

Owner of Aabi's Byron Justin Willett said they were overwhelmed and delighted to receive such recognition from Hotels Combined.

"We would like to thank all the guests staying with us and their kind reviews,” Mr Willett said.

Hotels Combined's Head of Marketing Chris Rivett said months of hard work have gone into the development of the Recognition of Excellence Awards.

"We are please to have developed a comprehensive award that recognised hotels in their local area,” Mr Rivett said.

"These hotels can often miss out in State-wide and national awards that are currently in the market.”

"HotelsCombined.com.au's Recognition of Excellence Awards span all our capital cities, regional hotspots from the Northern Rivers of NSW to the Mornington Peninsula of Victoria, and rural regions such as Outback Queensland and the Flinders Ranges in South Australia.”