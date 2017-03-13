27°
EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Claudia Jambor
| 13th Mar 2017 7:28 AM
Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star
Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs

BEEF barons behind a proposed $41 million deluxe compound in South Ballina have spoken publicly for the first time since lodging the controversial development application.

Representatives of Ringtank Pty Ltd, the company owned by Queensland cattle tycoons the Menegazzo family, said it was "committed to working with Ballina Shire Council in an open and transparent manner”.

It comes as public submissions for the multi-million dollar compound closed on Friday after a three-month exhibition period by the council.

A Ringtank Pty Ltd spokeswoman reinforced the Empire Vale precinct "is not of a commercial nature and, if approved, is intended for private use only.”

She said Ringtank has submitted plans to include "significant rehabilitation work on the site, to protect and enhance the local environment.”

When the company was asked about the first so being turned at the site, the spokeswoman said "construction timeframes will be dependent on council approval”.

The four packages of land were purchased by the late Angela and Peter Menegazzo between April and September in 2005.

Since then, the Ringtank Pty Ltd spokeswoman said the family have had strong ties to the Ballina Shire.

"The Menegazzo family has a long association with the region and is a proud supporter of the local surf lifesaving club and other community groups in the area,” she said.

It is understood the couple's son and managing director of Queensland beef company, Brendan Menegazzo, is the family member behind the extravagant development.

Ballina Shire Council's town planner Rod Willis said the council has never navigated such a complex, private development application due to its "non-commerical elements” such as 10 caravan park sites.

In the past three months, 17 submissions have been assessed and uploaded with the online development application on Ballina Shire Council's website.

Noise and beach access were at the centre of community concerns with many voicing their criticism towards construction of a go-kart track and helicopter pad.

Mr Willis predicted more applications to be lodged after hours last Friday.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  empire vale menegazzo family northern rivers developement play haven ringtank pty ltd south ballina

