Exclusion zone set up after gas cylinder washes up on beach

WASHED UP: Firefighters from NSW Rural Fire Service and the Fire and Rescue NSW ensured a carbon dioxide cylinder washed up on Patchs beach south of Ballina was safe for removal.
Alison Paterson
by

WHEN a gas cylinder was found washed up on the beach this morning, fire agencies were taking no chances.

After the incident involving a gas cylinder fire at the Lismore Turf Club on Thursday, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service attended.

Duty inspector Gary White said both fire agencies were on scene at Patchs Beach, between East Wardell and Empire Vale, this morning.

"At just after 10.30am today, Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service were called to a gas cylinder washed up on Patchs Beach," he said.

"Fire and Rescue NSW crews have travelled a kilometre up the beach from the car park to investigate and the cylinder has been deemed to be safe."

Insp White said information from captain Jeff Snow from the Alstonville fire station said the cylinder was intact.

"It appears to be from a boat's fire suppression system, perhaps from a ship's engine room," he said.

"The 4ft-long cylinder contains carbon dioxide and we are waiting for the appropriate agencies to remove the item."

Insp White said an exclusion zone was put in place and FRNSW were liaising with the Department of Lands and Ballina Shire Council regarding the removal of the cylinder from the beach.　

He said is anyone ever comes across a cylinder they should not touch it but ring Triple 000.

"If they report it then the appropriate authority can come out and investigate with the situation," he said.

