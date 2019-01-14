Exciting new businesses to open this year

IT'S set to be a big year for Byron Bay with plenty going on in terms of infrastructure and development.

Here are three businesses locals can look forward to.

1. Mercato

The new $70 million shopping centre is only months away from reaching completion.

Construction for the 8000sqm, two-storey precinct began in 2017 at 108-114 Jonson St, Byron Bay, and includes a nine-theatre Palace Cinema, a 3500sqm Woolworths and more than 20 boutique retailers.

Confirmed retailers include Cicchetti Byron Bay, the Camera House, Beef n Beach Byron and a teppanyaki restaurant.

Shop and retail spaces for lease are being advertised via Raine & Horne and expressions of interest have been called for unique food concepts, an artisan bakery, delicatessen, barber, fitness/wellness operator, homewares, a gallery and event space operator.

2. Palace Cinemas

The temporary closure of Palace Byron Bay in 2016 to now was for the addition of six new auditoria, making a total of nine screens, which Palace Cinemas say will give customers the opportunity to enjoy an even wider range of independent and mainstream films, as well as continuing the cinema's alternate content program of theatre, opera, ballet, concerts and the ever popular international film festivals.

The refurbishment will include enhanced in-cinema comfort with luxury seating, a bespoke café & bar and a stylish new foyer.

Word is the cinemas will open early this year.

3. Bay Grocer

The Green Grocer has been closed since halfway through last year but is flagged to reopen under new owners this month to be known as Bay Grocer.

Byron foodie favourites (100 Mile Table, Duk) Sarah Swan and business partner Jeremy Burn, who has worked with the Hipgroup in Auckland which owned and operated 10 of that city's most-awarded cafes and restaurants, signed a lease for the Green Garage deli/cafe late last year.

"Basically, for us, our focus has shifted,” Swan said.

"We are taking on Green Garage and we intend to give Byron the food store it has needed for some time - big local focus, convenient, glorious parking.”