Exciting names revealed for Byron Writers Festival

EARLY bird tickets for the 22nd Byron Writers Festival are up for grabs now, with Saudi activist Manal al-Sharif confirmed as one of 135 writers coming to Byron Bay in August for Australia's largest regional literary event.

Al-Sharif hit the headlines after starting an underground movement of women who defied the ban on women driving in her home country of Saudi Arabia.

She was imprisoned in 2011 and subsequently helped start the Women2Drive movement.

She will be discussing her book about the ongoing campaign, Daring to Drive.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has announced the driving ban will be lifted next month but religious hard-liners in that country have since arrested and imprisoned seven other women's rights activists associated with the driving campaign.

Al-Sharif, who is currently in Australia, has cancelled plans to return home following death threats from inside Saudi Arabia and here in Australia.

Australian writers announced include Robert Drewe, who will be launching his new collection of short stories The True Colour of the Sea at this year's festival, along with Tom Keneally, Michelle de Kretser and crime sensation Jane Harper.

Also in the line-up are North Korean defector Hyeonseo Lee, who wrote the New York Times best-seller The Girl with Seven Names, and Norwegian investigative journalists Eskil Engdal and Kjetil Saeter, whose book Catching Thunder tells the true story of the world's longest sea chase.

Two writers who lived for extended periods in the wilderness will also be at the festival - Woman in the Wilderness' Miriam Lancewood, who lived in the wilds of New Zealand, and Out of the Forest's Gregory Smith, who dwelt in the forest of Northern NSW.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Tanya Plibersek will be there along with MP Anne Aly.

Ms Aly was born in Egypt, is Australia's first female federal parliamentarian of Muslim faith and recently released her memoir Finding My Place: From Cairo to Canberra.

Festival director Edwina Johnson said she was thrilled to introduce such diverse, talented writers and influential thinkers.

The festival is on from August 3-5, with workshops taking place from July 30 to August 2.

There are general release tickets, including three-day passes, one-day passes and separately ticketed feature events and workshops, with the release of the full program on June 13.

Go to www.byronwriters festival.com.