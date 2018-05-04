Exciting day promised for Our Kids Day Out

The thirteenth annual Our Kids Day Out is on again this weekend, Sunday May 6.

A FIVE-year-old Northern Rivers boy and his family will be recognised for their courage at the thirteenth annual Our Kids Day Out this weekend, Sunday May 6.

Nicholas Harding has spent many nights in the Children's Ward at Lismore Base Hospital and Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Nicholas has Spinal Muscular Atrophy which causes muscle wasting. Nicholas has lots of support at home to help him with his breathing. He was also supported by the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital Respiratory team, as well as his local medical team, led by Dr Ian Lennon.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said at the Our Kids event on Sunday, Nicholas will be presented the Suzie Levot Memorial Our Kids Bravery award for his bravery and courage.

"Nicholas truly deserves to be centre stage at the Our Kids Day Out celebration,” Mrs Battista said.

The day also promises a lot of fun for the entire family with a range of live entertainment, including the main show Paddington Bear at 10am and 12pm, presented by Newcastle Permanent.

As well, Ronald McDonald, NBN's Big Dog, Awesome Adam, The Balloon Kings and much more are participating in this annual event.

The Our Kids charity raises money for the Lismore Base Hospital Children's Ward and for kids living in the broader Richmond Valley and further afield to receive specialist medical care locally.

Lismore Base Hospital was the region's major referral hospital and cares for more than 10,000 children a year in its Paediatric Unit, Special Care Nursery and Emergency Department.

Expect to see trucks, cars and boats at the event this year as Our Kids have invited the local Emergency Services teams (the Fire Brigade, Ambulance, SES and Police) to attend and display their equipment.

Children can see and learn about the vital services that help keep the community safe and rescue people in trouble. They will also meet some of the staff who work in the Lismore Base Hospital Children's Ward.

"This day will be a great time for families to enjoy free entertainment and meet the Emergency Services, so bring the family, a picnic blanket and enjoy the day,” Mrs Battista said.

Our Kids Day Out

2018 Main Stage Schedule

9:15 Awesome Adam Magic Show

9:45 Star Wars characters

10:00 Paddington Bear

10:30 Bravery awards

10:45 NBN Big dog

11:00 Ronald McDonald

11:30 Reptile awareness

11:45 Official thank you

12:00 Paddington Bear

12:30 North Coast Elite cheerleading

1:00 The Balloon Kings