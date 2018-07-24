'Exciting' change to Ballina business after 30 years

The Ballina Campervan and Motorhomes Centre is having an open day on August 4.

ONE of Ballina's longest-running businesses is celebrating an important milestone this year.

Clayton Kearney, the managing director of Horizon Motorhomes and Ballina Campervans, Motorhomes and Caravans, said he was pleased with the success of his business at a local, regional and state level.

They were recently inducted into the Caravan and Camping Industry's Hall of Fame (CCIA) for being named NSW Manufacturer of the Year for the third year in a row.

But Mr Kearney said success did not happen overnight.

The business was started in Ballina in 1988 as a recreational vehicle manufacturer and retailer.

It was then known as Ballina Motor Village.

But since then the business has grown substantially to include two key business units covering retail and manufacturing, so the name was changed to Ballina Campervan & Leisure Centre.

As the Horizon Motorhomes brand gained market acceptance, the business was again renamed, this time to Ballina Campervan & Motorhomes Centre (BCMC).

The centre recently expanded its showroom in River Street and have added a new brand to their range - Millard Caravans.

It is the only retailer of this brand between Tweed Heads and the Coffs Coast.

To celebrate yet another milestone, Mr Kearney and his team will launch the Millard Caravan brand with an open day on Saturday, August 4.

The centre's RV specialist, John Armstrong, said it was an exciting time.

"There are semi-off road and off road caravan options for those who love to get off the beaten path, but in complete style and comfort,” he said.

If you're in the market for a new caravan, the team will be offering up to $2500 in extras on the day and a chance to win $500 in camping accessories.

There will be a gourmet food truck serving breakfast, lunch and coffee, and local restaurant owner Lee Loveless from Green Coast Coffee will be doing a live cooking demonstration at 1pm, offering ideas and tips for easy barbecue camping recipes.

The BCMC showroom is located at 299 River Street, Ballina.