Excessive surcharges on credit cards to discontinue from today

EXCESSIVE credit card surcharges are to be banned as of today, the first day of Spring and Page MP Kevin Hogan has welcomed the news.

"This means people are not ripped off when they make purchases with their cards,” he said.

"This will give our community the confidence that card surcharges reflect the true cost of the transaction, not an artificially inflated sum designed to profit gouge.”

Big businesses have operated under these rules since September 1 last year.

Smaller businesses were granted extra time to prepare for the ban, but from today all businesses will need to cease any excessive surcharging.

If they continue to impose a charge for card payments, it can only cover the reasonable cost of acceptance of the payment.

A surcharge includes any charge based on type of payment method used.

This would include, for example, charges imposed for 'low value' transactions.

Merchants that face some fixed costs for accepting low value transactions should ensure that any charges they apply do not exceed their cost of acceptance.

If people find that they are being hit with an excessive surcharge when they go to the shops, buy tickets online or book a holiday, they should not hesitate to contact the ACCC on 1300 302 502.