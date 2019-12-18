‘Exceptional heat’ to hit parts of region, warns BoM

SCORCHER: The BoM says Casino can expect to reach 40C on Saturday and Tenterfield 38C on Sunday. Photo: Erin Smith

THE days before Christmas are going to scorchers, with parts of the Northern Rivers expected to exceed 40 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a heatwave for parts of northern NSW from tomorrow, with inland areas expected to reach the high 30s or even 40C.

The BoM said the hottest air would lie over central and southern Australia today and tomorrow, before spreading over south-eastern Australia from Friday and pushing up into NSW and southern Queensland over the weekend.

Bureau climatologist Dr Blair Trewin said temperatures in many locations were forecast to approach or even exceed December and potentially annual records.

"We saw significant heat build over Western Australia over the course of last week, and that heat is now pushing east over the continent, which is going to lead to several days of exceptional heat," Dr Trewin said.

"Australia's warmest day on record occurred in January 2013, when the average maximum temperature across the continent was 40.3C."

IT’S GOING TO GET HOT: The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a heatwave for parts of northern NSW from tomorrow. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology

The BoM said Saturday would be the hottest day for inland parts of the Northern Rivers, with Casino expected to top 40C.

The weather will cool off slightly on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures hovering in the mid-to-low 30s.

There is a 30 per cent chance of a shower across the region on Tuesday, with 0 to 1mm predicted, and the chance of a thunderstorm later in the day.

Tenterfield will see a 40 per cent chance of up to 4mm on Tuesday as well.

The BoM predicts Lismore's maximum temperature over the next four days will be 35C, while Ballina will reach 31C, Byron Bay 29C, 40C on Saturday at Casino, and 38C at Tenterfield on Sunday.