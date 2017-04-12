Flood disaster funding 'better be approved': Hogan

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan says Lismore "better be approved" for vital Category C disaster funding after Queensland's application was reportedly rejected.

The Federal Government said the Queensland Government failed to provide enough information to support its application for Category C, which provides cash grants to disaster affected businesses.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has labelled the decision a "disgrace" ahead of a visit to Lismore tomorrow.

Mr Hogan said he couldn't speak for Queensland but he was "very optimistic" Lismore would get the tick of approval after the application was submitted yesterday.

"Our application has been exceptionally thorough and well put together," he said.

"That is why it has taken a few days, we wanted to give a good evaluation of the data and what was going on.

A large amount of debris was cleared out onto the streets of Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Under the Category C process, the State Government has responsibility for the initial disaster assessment, which is then collated into a request to the Federal Government for the disaster funding.

The application included more than 500 submissions from individual flood-affected businesses, listing in detail the financial impact of the disaster.

Mr Hogan said he personally worked with Lismore City Council staff and the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure the application was thorough.

"That then went to the State Government, and the NSW Government handed it to us yesterday morning," he said.

"I've been in touch with the Minister today I have put forward a very strong case for us, and he's very aware of our situation and I'm confident that he will treat our application favourably.

"This is essential to the rebuilding of our small business community in this town and it better be approved."

"I'm hoping for an announcement in the next day or week."

Dawsons Motel was turned inside out by the 2017 Lismore Floods. Sophie Moeller

Category C funding enables businesses to apply for grants up to a certain amount to help businesses get back in the black as soon as possible.

"I think it is really important psychologically for the confidence of our town, and I think it will practically be a real boost (for the local economy)," Mr Hogan said.