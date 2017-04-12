25°
News

Flood disaster funding 'better be approved': Hogan

Hamish Broome
| 12th Apr 2017 4:04 PM
tagged pic
tagged pic contrib

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan says Lismore "better be approved" for vital Category C disaster funding after Queensland's application was reportedly rejected.

The Federal Government said the Queensland Government failed to provide enough information to support its application for Category C, which provides cash grants to disaster affected businesses.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has labelled the decision a "disgrace" ahead of a visit to Lismore tomorrow.

Mr Hogan said he couldn't speak for Queensland but he was "very optimistic" Lismore would get the tick of approval after the application was submitted yesterday.

"Our application has been exceptionally thorough and well put together," he said.

"That is why it has taken a few days, we wanted to give a good evaluation of the data and what was going on.

 

A large amount of debris was cleared out onto the streets of Lismore.
A large amount of debris was cleared out onto the streets of Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Under the Category C process, the State Government has responsibility for the initial disaster assessment, which is then collated into a request to the Federal Government for the disaster funding.

The application included more than 500 submissions from individual flood-affected businesses, listing in detail the financial impact of the disaster.

Mr Hogan said he personally worked with Lismore City Council staff and the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure the application was thorough.

"That then went to the State Government, and the NSW Government handed it to us yesterday morning," he said.

"I've been in touch with the Minister today I have put forward a very strong case for us, and he's very aware of our situation and I'm confident that he will treat our application favourably.

"This is essential to the rebuilding of our small business community in this town and it better be approved."

"I'm hoping for an announcement in the next day or week."

 

Dawsons Motel was turned inside out by the 2017 Lismore Floods.
Dawsons Motel was turned inside out by the 2017 Lismore Floods. Sophie Moeller

Category C funding enables businesses to apply for grants up to a certain amount to help businesses get back in the black as soon as possible.

"I think it is really important psychologically for the confidence of our town, and I think it will practically be a real boost (for the local economy)," Mr Hogan said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  kevin hogan mp lismore 2017 floods northern rivers flood

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

Floods can't dampen Lismore businesses

DESPITE the floods which left their shops filthy and devastated their stock, Lismore business owners are cleaning up and opening their doors.

DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal climbs past $181k mark

Adam Gilchrist shows his support for the Lismore Flood Appeal. Photo: Lismore City Council.

Adam Gilchrist lends his support

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Local Partners

Operation Tortoise - Slow and steady, there is no race

"AFTER 20 years of double-demerits, it seems that people still don't get it."

Trivia lovers quizzed for a good cause

INDUNDATION: Locals have gathered at Riverside Park in Lismore to observe rising floodwaters on the Wilsons River. As of noon Sunday, the Wilsons River was 8.40m and rising, with a major flood peak expected sometime this afternoon.

Trivia Night for Lismore flood relief fundraiser tomorrow

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

PRAY: Black Rabbit George, aka Paul George, will perform in Nimbin this September.

More than 50 acts announced for the September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Nimbin Roots Festival line-up unveiled

MOLRE than 50 acts announced for September event

Do's and dont's: Bluesfest survival guide

YES WE ARE: An enthusiastic crowd at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014.

Yes to hats and gumboots. No to pets or umbrellas.

Wear your drinks on your sleeve this Bluesfest

Saxophonist Kamsai Washington put a huge show on at Bluesfest.

Wristbands a digital wallet for all drinks purchased at on-site bars

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon spotted in Byron Bay

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS

Bromance booming on the Northern Rivers

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees ...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $475,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bays popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

3/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,100,000

Located in the exclusive world class Cypress Villas, this stunning award winning residence offers a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!