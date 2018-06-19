Menu
An excavator, similar to the one pictured, was stolen from Broadwater. Contributed David Shaw Henderson
Excavator stolen in brazen daylight robbery

19th Jun 2018 10:25 AM

AN EXCAVATOR has been loaded onto a lowloader and driven away in a brazen daylight robbery.

The heavy machinery was stolen at 10:30am on Saturday June 16, on Rifle Range Road Broadwater. It was last seen being loaded onto a low loader.

It was described as a 1993 model Caterpillar 320L Earthwork, NSW registration 20146D.

It had a yellow sticker with black numbers 132 on the side door, about 30cm high. An unattached log grabber was also stolen.

The attached photo was not of the stolen Caterpillar, but it was similar. It was valued at $50,000.

Police said someone must have seen this machine being driven away.

If you saw it or have information of it's whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 Police reference was E411288092

