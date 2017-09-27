27°
Excavator used to demolish termite-ridden hall

All happenings at the Horeshoe Creek Hall are above board, council has assured.
AN ADVICE has been issued by Kyogle Council on its Facebook page regarding the current demolition of the Horseshoe Creek Hall, after concerns were raised.

Council said, despite these concerns it was satisfied the contractor has operated in a fair and responsible manner.

"The contractor made a decision based on safety issues to process the hall timbers off site before delivery to the recycle shop," Council posted.

"His concerns were based on the hall's location bounded on two sides by roads, a steep embankment to the rear and a driveway on the fourth side.

"This meant there was no safe place to sort the timbers on site."

Termite damage to the hall had necessitated the decision to demolish the hall using an excavator, as there were fears the roof would collapse.

Council also assured residents that rumours the kitchen at the hall had been "souvenired" are nothing more than rumours. The old kitchen also has been moved to the off-site sorting location.

Not everyone was happy with the decision with one response suggesting there was plenty of parking beside the hall which could have been used to store the timber if pulled apart properly.

Others suggested the hall should simply have been burnt down which would have saved Kyogle Council money.

