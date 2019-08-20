Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON PATROL: Six of the seven fires currently burning at 10:30am on the Northern Rivers on August 20 are under control.
ON PATROL: Six of the seven fires currently burning at 10:30am on the Northern Rivers on August 20 are under control. Supplied
Environment

Excavator catches fire, sparks blaze

Alison Paterson
by
20th Aug 2019 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUSHFIRE was sparked after earthmoving equipment caught fire on Monday afternoon, with eight hectares burned so far.

It is one of seven burning on the Northern Rivers as firefighters prepare for warmer and windier conditions later this week.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said six of the seven fires are now being controlled.

"The seventh which started at Hootens Rd, Tabulam, is still classified as going,” he said.

"It started when an excavator caught fire in extremely windy conditions and it took off into the bush.”

Insp Ainsworth said fortunately the operator of the excavator escaped uninjured.

The current fire rating for the Northern Rivers is ranked as "high”.

"Currently we have 10 firefighters, four fire trucks and a dozer putting in containment lines at the Hootens Rd fire,” he said.

"Forestry Corp NSW are continuing to patrol the other six fires including Clearfield Rd at Rappville, which has been deemed suspicious and is still under investigation.”

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a rise in temperature towards the end of the week, Insp. Ainsworth urged resident to respect the ban on brining without a permit.

He reminded everyone that the Bushfire Danger Period has been brought in early and commenced on August 17.

"Landholders are reminded that permits are required during the Bush Fire Danger Period,” he said.

"This even includes a fire-pit in your backyard.”

bureau of meteorology bushfire danger period clearfield rd fire northern rivers fire rfs inspector daniel ainsworth rfs northern rivers rural fire service tabulam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Two shops destroyed, another damaged in early morning fire

    premium_icon Two shops destroyed, another damaged in early morning fire

    News EMERGENCY workers including police, firefighters and ambulance crews attended a serious fire which destroyed three buildings before dawn on Tuesday.

    Spring to bring hotter, drier conditions than average: BoM

    premium_icon Spring to bring hotter, drier conditions than average: BoM

    Weather Climate influences hint at below-average rainfall for over spring

    Driver five times over the legal limit needed help walking

    premium_icon Driver five times over the legal limit needed help walking

    Crime Police will allege they could smell liquor in the vehicle

    Woman fronts court over syringe attack at hospital

    premium_icon Woman fronts court over syringe attack at hospital

    Crime Police will allege she was asked to leave but became aggressive