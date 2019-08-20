Excavator catches fire, sparks blaze

ON PATROL: Six of the seven fires currently burning at 10:30am on the Northern Rivers on August 20 are under control.

A BUSHFIRE was sparked after earthmoving equipment caught fire on Monday afternoon, with eight hectares burned so far.

It is one of seven burning on the Northern Rivers as firefighters prepare for warmer and windier conditions later this week.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said six of the seven fires are now being controlled.

"The seventh which started at Hootens Rd, Tabulam, is still classified as going,” he said.

"It started when an excavator caught fire in extremely windy conditions and it took off into the bush.”

Insp Ainsworth said fortunately the operator of the excavator escaped uninjured.

The current fire rating for the Northern Rivers is ranked as "high”.

"Currently we have 10 firefighters, four fire trucks and a dozer putting in containment lines at the Hootens Rd fire,” he said.

"Forestry Corp NSW are continuing to patrol the other six fires including Clearfield Rd at Rappville, which has been deemed suspicious and is still under investigation.”

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a rise in temperature towards the end of the week, Insp. Ainsworth urged resident to respect the ban on brining without a permit.

He reminded everyone that the Bushfire Danger Period has been brought in early and commenced on August 17.

"Landholders are reminded that permits are required during the Bush Fire Danger Period,” he said.

"This even includes a fire-pit in your backyard.”