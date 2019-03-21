Footy star's sculpted sister on steroid charge

An Instagram image of former body builder Michelle Achilles.

THE sister of former Broncos and Queensland State of Origin player Craig Teevan has faced court for possessing steroids after police raided the Brisbane home of her body builder boyfriend almost two years ago.

Former national body sculpting champion, Michelle Eleanor Achilles, pleaded guilty to several offences in the Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday, including three counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard the now retired body builder was living with her on-again off-again boyfriend, who owned a supplement store, when their Morningside home was raided in May 2017.

Police found 420g of testosterone and 132g of trenbolone, both known to increase muscle mass, at the property.

A vial containing 3.5g of steroids was also found by officers, which Achilles admitted was hers.

The court heard there was no allegation the other drugs had belonged to the 52-year-old, but she did know her partner, who was also a body builder, had them at their home.

Michelle Achilles leaving the Supreme Court in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: Liam Kidston

Police do not claim the drugs were for commercial use and Achilles' partner was not charged as a result of the raids.

Achilles, who has four children, is the daughter of former Darling Downs magistrate Rodney Teevan, who retired in 2014.

The court yesterday heard Achilles, who had worked as a teacher's aid and ANZ Bank lending officer, came from a sporting family, with both her brothers playing rugby league professionally.

Achilles is the sister of Craig and Rowan Teevan, who both played for the Brisbane Broncos from 1988 to 1990.

Craig Teevan also played for Gold Coast, Manly and Cronulla and had been captain of the now defunct South Queensland Crushers.

He also played for Queensland in the Maroons' victorious 1995 State of Origin series and was once the chief executive officer of the Ipswich Jets.

The court heard Achilles had been an accomplished sportswoman in her own right, being crowned state and national body sculpting champion in 2013.

She was ranked fifth in the world in the same year for the sport.

In sentencing, Justice James Douglas said Achilles ought to "choose her friends more carefully".

He sentenced her to terms of 18, 12, and six months' jail for the three drug offences, all to be served concurrently.

The sentences will be suspended for 2½ years.