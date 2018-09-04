Ex-bikie’s bail to be ‘reviewed carefully’

“NSW has the toughest bail laws in the country which place the safety of the community first,” Speakman said.

“NSW has the toughest bail laws in the country which place the safety of the community first,” Speakman said. Chris McCormack

A MAGISTRATE'S decision to grant bail to a high profile former Rebels bikie who claimed he needed to be home for his pregnant french bulldog to give birth is set to be scrutinised by the government.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman urgently ordered a transcript of the court proceedings yesterday after The Daily Telegraph revealed Chris Rymer's lawyer secured bail arguing his client had renounced his bikie life and was now a devoted dog breeder and family man.

Chris Rymer’s bail will be reviewed carefully after The Daily Telegraph revealed he was given bail because his dog is pregnant.

"NSW has the toughest bail laws in the country which place the safety of the community first," Mr Speakman said.

"While any decision to apply for a review of bail or conditions in this case is one for the NSW Police Force, I have ordered a transcript of the bail decision which I will review carefully."

Police declined to comment.

Rymer, a former Penrith chapter Rebel member, appeared at Parramatta Court on Sunday after being arrested at a Sackville property on Saturday.

He was charged with stalking and property damage over an alleged road rage incident on August 4.

Police allege Rymer was a passenger in a car on the M1 at Mooney Mooney in August when he threw glass bottles and intimidated the driver of a Hyundai Getz.

In court on Sunday, Rymer's lawyer Andrew Sant argued the 27-year-old was out of the bikie game, had become a "family man" to his two young daughters and was devoted to his dog breeding business.

He was arrested at a property in Sackville and charged. Picture: NSW Police

"I'd say he's at a turning point. He's opened up a kennel and breeding business he operates out of his home. He has a dog due to give birth in about five weeks," Mr Sant said.

He said the police case was weak because there were a number of people in the car who could have thrown the glass.

Police opposed bail arguing Rymer had a criminal history and was serving a 14-month suspended sentence for other matters.

Despite admitting he had doubts Rymer had no remaining links to the Rebels, Magistrate Andrew George granted him bail.

Rymer was arrested in one of several police raids on Saturday.