Notorious bikie bailed because his dog is pregnant

A HIGH profile former Rebels bikie has been granted bail after telling a magistrate his French Bulldog was pregnant and he wanted to be home when it had puppies.

Chris Michael Rymer argued through his lawyer that he had renounced his bikie life and now was a devoted dog breeder and family man.

Rymer appeared at Parramatta Court after being arrested by Strike Force Raptor officers at a Sackville property on Saturday.

The former Penrith chapter Rebel member was handcuffed and taken into custody, dressed in colourful Peter Alexander Willy Wonka pyjamas with Oompa Loompa prints. He was charged with stalking and property damage over an alleged road rage incident on August 4.

Police allege Rymer was a passenger in a car on the M1 at Mooney Mooney in August when he threw glass bottles and intimidated the driver of Hyundai Getz.

In court yesterday, Rymer's lawyer Andrew Sant argued the 27-year-old was out of the bikie game, had become a "family man" to his two young daughters and was devoted to his dog breeding business

"I'd say he's at a turning point. He's opened up a kennel and breeding business he operates out of his home. He has a dog due to give birth in about five weeks," Mr Sant said yesterday.

Despite admitting it was doubtful Rymer had no remaining links to the Rebels Magistrate Andrew George granted him bail.

"Police have him as a figure head. I don't know that you ever get to be former, do you?" Mr George asked.

Rymer has been an avid poster on Instagram, boasting about how he and his girlfriend had conceived a child shortly after he walked free from jail last year along with posting scores of photos of him partying with his bikie mates.

He also posted photos of himself visiting the gravesite of a slain Penrith bikie pal Michael "Ruthless" Davey known as the "Prince of Penrith" and walking hand-in-hand with small children clad head to toe in tattoos at Wet'n'Wild.

But he went to extraordinary lengths to avoid the limelight after his release yesterday.

Wearing a pair of Dolce and Gabbana sandals, but minus the Willy Wonka pyjama pants, he hid behind a tree to avoid photographers after walking out of Emu Plains Jail. But his antics meant he almost missed his ride home when his mother arrived in a BMW and drove past him, forcing him to make a sheepish return to the prison parking lot to get collected.

Police opposed bail arguing Rymer had a lengthy criminal history "littered with serious offending" and was serving a 14-month suspended sentence for other matters. But Mr Sant said the police case was weak because there were a number of people in the car who could have thrown the glass.

A police source said Rymer has since had his colours taken by the Rebels.

Rymer's arrest was one of several raids made by Strike Force Pavasovic on Saturday which was set up in July to investigate the activities of criminal networks across Sydney.

During the raids at two other Sackville properties and Ebenezer police seized an SKS rifle, an SKK rifle, a pump-action shotgun, a converted flare pistol capable of firing 12-gauge shotgun rounds, 265 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, 2kg of white powder suspected of being cocaine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, $6000 cash, a CCTV hard drive, and stolen Roads and Maritime Services signs.

Investigators also located a stolen Mercedes Benz CLA45 AMG with false registration plates attached. The vehicle had been modified with its seatbelts and airbags removed.

Two men - aged 27 and 28 - were issued with consorting warnings after attending one of the Sackville properties during the raids.

Former Rebel Kyle Bruce, 27, who police say is a former Rebel, was charged with contravening a non-association.

He pleaded guilty and was released with a $500 fine in Parramatta Bail Court yesterday.

The 28-year-old, who police say is a Rebel, was released pending further inquiries.

State Crime Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith, said the investigation into the acquisition and possession of the seized items was ongoing.

"It is always a concern to police when we locate high-powered firearms - these weapons are prohibited in Australia, and with good reason," Acting Assistant Commissioner Smith said.

"While we can't speculate on why the items were acquired, there certainly isn't a lawful reason for anyone to have them in their possession.

"Our investigation will now focus on how the firearms, cocaine, Mercedes Benz, and other items were acquired, and to put those involved before the courts."

Rymer's arrest has not been linked to the weapons and drugs seized by police.

