Examination of wounds vital to murder trial

The prosecutor told the court further opinion from a doctor about the man’s injuries was needed.

A TWEED man accused of murder has had his case adjourned for further expert opinion on the wounds he allegedly inflicted.

Charles Michael Cook’s case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in hospital a week later due to “not survivable brain injuries”.

Mr Cook continues to defend the charges.

Defence solicitor Rachel Thomas said Mr Cook did not want to appear in court by audio visual link from custody.

Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor Alanna Coxon asked for an extension for charge certification to allow more time for experts’ reports.

She said as it was a serious and complex case the DPP were waiting on reports on biomechanics, a further opinion from a doctor about the number of blunt force impacts and where those injuries were on Carney, as well as going through a “large amount of police body worn video”.

She said the case relies ”essentially on circumstantial evidence regarding the mechanism of the injury” and the statement of a witness about what they heard.

The case was adjourned to November 18 for charge certification.