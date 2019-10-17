Exam of the year begins for Ballina and Lismore students

IT BEGINS: YEAR 12 students in the Ballina and Lismore electorates have kicked off the most important exam of the year today - their HSC.

YEAR 12 studentsacross NSW have kicked off the most important exams of the year today - their HSC.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said 123 written exams will be held during the exam period, including the examination of 16 new syllabuses in English, Maths, Science and History.

"I wish the 1553 Year 12 students in both the Ballina and Lismore electorates the very best of luck throughout the examination period, and remind them to take care of themselves during this stressful time,” Mr Franklin said.

"You have been preparing for these exams for months now, and today marks your time to shine and show how hard you have been working.

"Don't be afraid to reach out to family, friends or teachers if you feel at all overwhelmed at any time.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said students in Ballina and Lismore are part of the 75,000 student cohort taking part in the exams this year.

"More than 61,000 students across the State will take part in the English Standard and Advanced, English Studies and English as an Additional Language or Dialect exams today,” Ms Mitchell said.

"Teachers across NSW have done a wonderful job in preparing students for their exams today, and I wish everyone the very best of luck.”

A total of 67,915 students are on track to complete their HSC program, making the HSC the most popular school credential in Australia in 2019.

Exams finish on Monday, November 11 with design and technology and textiles and design.