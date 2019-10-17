Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT BEGINS: YEAR 12 students in the Ballina and Lismore electorates have kicked off the most important exam of the year today - their HSC.
IT BEGINS: YEAR 12 students in the Ballina and Lismore electorates have kicked off the most important exam of the year today - their HSC. Trevor Veale
Education

Exam of the year begins for Ballina and Lismore students

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
17th Oct 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

　　

YEAR 12 studentsacross NSW have kicked off the most important exams of the year today - their HSC.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said 123 written exams will be held during the exam period, including the examination of 16 new syllabuses in English, Maths, Science and History.

"I wish the 1553 Year 12 students in both the Ballina and Lismore electorates the very best of luck throughout the examination period, and remind them to take care of themselves during this stressful time,” Mr Franklin said.

"You have been preparing for these exams for months now, and today marks your time to shine and show how hard you have been working.

"Don't be afraid to reach out to family, friends or teachers if you feel at all overwhelmed at any time.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said students in Ballina and Lismore are part of the 75,000 student cohort taking part in the exams this year.

"More than 61,000 students across the State will take part in the English Standard and Advanced, English Studies and English as an Additional Language or Dialect exams today,” Ms Mitchell said.

"Teachers across NSW have done a wonderful job in preparing students for their exams today, and I wish everyone the very best of luck.”

A total of 67,915 students are on track to complete their HSC program, making the HSC the most popular school credential in Australia in 2019.

Exams finish on Monday, November 11 with design and technology and textiles and design.

ballina hsc lismore nsw education department
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Whose job is it to remove abandoned cars?

    premium_icon Whose job is it to remove abandoned cars?

    News WE'VE all seen cars sitting on the side of the road for weeks on end, but ultimately, who is responsible for moving them - police, the council or the owner?

    Damn, it's getting tight for water in our dams

    premium_icon Damn, it's getting tight for water in our dams

    Environment Lack of rainfall affecting region's water supply

    Deep-water may corrode Byron Bay's coastal ecosystems

    premium_icon Deep-water may corrode Byron Bay's coastal ecosystems

    News SCU studied the issue at Cape Byron Marine Park

    Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    premium_icon Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    News 30-year-old man from Casino in custody