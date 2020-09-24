‘Exactly what is the plan?’ Concerns over pool closure

CONCERNS have been raised over hte future of the Nimbin Pool, after Lismore City Council made the decision to keep it closed during the September school holidays.

The council made the accouncement on social media, posting: “The Nimbin Pool will remain closed during the September school holidays as we work to comply with the COVID-19 Public Health Orders put in place by the NSW Government.

“Council must have people on site at the free pool to monitor COVID-19 safety measures during opening hours, which is cost prohibitive for Council.

“We are currently working with the Nimbin community and Friends of Nimbin Pool to establish a volunteer roster and provide training so the pool can open with the help of community volunteers.”

But Sue Edmonds from Friends of Nimbin Pool said they had been in discussions with the council for weeks.

She posted on their Facebook page: “I feel underwhelmed by this decision.

“In all good faith I started organising volunteers, as requested ... on August 27.”

Ms Edmonds said one council staff member told her volunteers would have to do online COVID training and that they would be covered by the council’s existing insurances.

“Next, (another staff member) told me the course wouldn’t be necessary,” she wrote.

“Over 30 people have indicated they could do some volunteering.

“The last proposal was for reduced opening hours.

“Why did LCC decide to keep the pool closed?

“Why wasn’t the secretary of friends of the pool informed? Exactly what is the plan?”

The Nimbin Pool is a free pool for the community.