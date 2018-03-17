Ex-Tropical Cyclone still affecting North Coast beaches

Update 11am: ALL beaches on the Far North Coast are open and patrolled as of 10am today.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keogh said beach-goers should be cautious and swim between the flags.

He recommended those wanting to have a dip this weekend should head to Byron Bay Main Beach.

Surf life savers will be on patrol until 4pm this afternoon.

Original Story: THE North Coast hasn't seen the end of ex-tropical Cyclone Linda, as beaches continue to see rough conditions.

Forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology Jordan Notara said he expects the hazardous surf warnings to be in place over the entire weekend.

"At the peak of where the tropical cyclone moved across we got waves around that three-metre level, however at the moment we are seeing wave heights drop back to that one to one and a half metres over the Byron Coast line," Mr Notara said.

"We aren't expecting that hazardous surf warning to be issued for higher waves."

"However, it's the potential for the period between those waves to be quite deceptive and that may cause people when they walk down to rocks have basically conditions which may be unexpected where a wave may come out of nowhere."

Over the next few days, temperatures are going to be above average.

"Temperature wise we are looking basically in the low 30s over the north east of the state," Mr Notara said.

"On Sunday we are seeing a frontal system moving into the state bring more hot and northerly winds."

The fine weather is expected to hang around until mid-week.

"Tuesday and Wednesday are when we start to see that rain return, we see another high-pressure system move over the state directing onshore winds."

BOM forecasts temperatures to drop to the mid-20s on Wednesday.

Today:

Ballina: 28 °C

Byron: 27 °C

Casino: 32 °C

Kyogle: 32 °C

Lismore: 30 °C

Tomorrow:

Ballina: 19 °C - 29 °C

Byron: 20 °C - 27 °C

Casino: 17 °C - 33 °C

Kyogle: 17 °C - 33 °C

Lismore: 17 °C - 31 °C