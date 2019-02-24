Menu
MOVING NORTH: Surfers watch on as the giant swell from Cyclone Oma hits Snapper Rocks.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma headed North

Amber Gibson
by
24th Feb 2019 11:10 AM

AFTER an unpredictable week watching cyclone movements and severe weather warnings, the Bureau of Meteorology confirms that Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma is moving northwards over the Coral Sea, away from New South Wales.

Severe weather warnings for damaging surf still continues.

Large seas are lingering in its wake, although conditions are on a gradual easing trend.

BoM warns damaging surf conditions, with waves exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone, may produce significant beach erosion along the coast north from Coffs Harbour today.

The main period of concern is around the high tide in the early afternoon. Beach conditions in these areas are dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.

Damaging winds are no longer expected, but will remain fresh and gusty in exposed areas.

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Ballina, Brunswick Heads, Evans Head, Yamba, Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga.

Wind gusts up to 96 km/h were recorded at Cape Byron on Saturday.

Maximum wave heights exceeding 10m recorded offshore from Byron Bay on Saturday.

A hazardous surf warning is also current for coastal areas north from Sydney, advising that surf and swell conditions are expected to be dangerous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

byron bay surf festival cyclone ex tropical cyclone severe weather warning surf warning
Lismore Northern Star

