Ex-Sunrise star taking Seven to court

Dumped Channel 7 star Simon Reeve is taking the TV network to court over entitlements he believed he should have been paid.

According to the Daily Mail, Reeve last week filed a statement of claim in the Federal Court.

Rumours of a potential legal action first surfaced last month when The Australian reported that Reeve had engaged a top employment lawyer to file a statement of claim against Channel 7 to ensure he got a proper payout.

Reeve first joined Channel 7 in 1979 as a sports reporter and went on to work on a plethora of shows including QuizMaster, It's Academic and Million Dollar Minute.

For more than 10 years he was the sports presenter on Weekend Sunrise and last appeared on the show in March. He was reportedly let go by the TV network in June.

Reeve is just one of many high-profile stars who have lost their media roles since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Another casualty was Melissa Doyle, who in mid-August announced she was leaving Channel 7 after 25 years with the network.

The veteran presenter, who was replaced by Samantha Armytage on Seven's breakfast program Sunrise in 2013, most recently co-hosted The Latest alongside Michael Usher.

"For 25 years, I have called Channel 7 home," Doyle said in a statement. "I've had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and be there for significant moments in history.

"I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me. I want to thank the consummate professionals I have worked with along the way, in particular our chairman Kerry Stokes for his constant support. I leave Seven with a great deal of pride, satisfaction and gratitude."

Seven CEO James Warburton and director of news and public affairs Craig McPherson also spoke out about Doyle's departure.

"Melissa has deserved every success that's come her way and has been a huge part of the Network. On behalf of everyone at Seven West Media I want to wish Mel the very best and thank her for everything she's done for the Seven Network," Warburton said.

Meanwhile, McPherson described her as having been a "fundamental" part of the Seven team.

"From reporting to presenting to mentoring her colleagues, Mel has been a fundamental part of the Seven Network's News and Public Affairs team for more than two decades," he said.

"Classy, professional and a delight to work with, Mel leaves us with a history she should be enormously proud of. On behalf of all her former and current colleagues here at Seven, I'd like to thank her for contributing so much to our successes and wish her every success in her next endeavour."

