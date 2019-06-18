Ex-Socceroo captain set to relive 'old glories' at Lismore

HE'S BACK: Former Socceroo captain and Lismore local Craig Foster will play in the 2019 Lismore Workers Masters Games.

FORMER Socceroo captain and Lismore local Craig Foster is coming home later this year to play in the 2019 Lismore Workers Masters Games.

Foster will be reuniting with his old team mates from the Under 12s Richmond-Tweed representative team that won the state title back in 1981.

"I don't get much opportunity to play these days, so to play with the oldies is good," he said.

The team had a reunion at Goonellabah's Hilltop Tavern last year and Foster said they had such a great night reminiscing that they didn't want to leave.

That's when the idea to play together again gathered momentum.

Foster said the Masters Games was the ideal place to do it.

"Masters is about re-living old glories and sharing stories," he said.

"Sure we'd like to win, but it doesn't really matter.

"It's more about those treasured memories, the relationships and friendships that have lasted for 38 years."

While some team members still live in the area, including their old coach and team manager, others will be flying in from around the world to take part.

The Lismore Workers Masters Games runs from September 27-29 and the range of sports has been extended this year to include mountain biking, rugby union 7s, and basketball.

Swimming is also returning and, for those who like their games indoors and close to the bar, there is a mini-Olympics at the Workers Club that involves darts, snooker, euchre and indoor bowls.

Early bird registrations close on June 28. A face-to-face registration night will be held that night (Friday, June 28) at the Lismore Workers Club from 5-7pm, or go to www.lismoremastersgames.com.au and register online.