Ex-priest to be ‘fitness’ tested before trial

A FORMER priest accused of buggery will have his "fitness" questioned before court can proceed.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor told Lismore District Court on Monday his client, who lives in Newcastle and suffers from "a variety of conditions", was set to be assessed for his fitness next week.

It is understood Mr Kitchingman has dementia and is recovering from injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Judge Jeffery McLennan granted the adjournment to allow for a medical report to be finalised before the matter is next mentioned on August 31.