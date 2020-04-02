Ex-plumbers discover crystals, start sauerkraut business

WHAT makes two ex-plumbers decide to create a sauerkraut business with the name Kraut World Order?

"We both eventually traded our tools for crystals and remedies and on separate paths found our way to the alternative healing realm," Kraut World Order co-owner Redmund-Gawain Raymond Lyle-Royce Legassick-Godfrey said.

"I am a liquid crystal practitioner and Angus is a kinesiologist, and we finally crossed paths again after seven years and somehow put this together in an unplanned and serendipitous way."

Self-described as "Revolutionary Hyper Spiritual Gut Cleansing", they launched at the North Coast's Tropical Fruit World in February.

Their goal is to reintroduce fermented foods back into the mainstream rather than just catering for the 'alternative super hippie healthy people' and had already received good feedback from customers.

"We are here to challenge the world of food and how people perceive their relationship to food in the sense that it is more than just about feeling full, it's about evolution on a cellular level," co-owner Angus Carter said.

"Some people may not realise that the food is alive with billions of little organisms that are literally aching to serve your gut biome, coupled with great flavour combos, and since the kraut is alive we do our own healing and meditation work with our food to set positive intention.

"We currently stock 18 shops in the Northern Rivers area from Ballina to Pottsville and out to Lismore, the IGAs in Mullumbimby and Brunswick, our local corner store in Federal, the station grocers, Spar Lismore, Baz and Shaz and a few others."

They said they prided themselves on not using any vinegar, sugar or preservatives, and focused on mineral rich salt with spray free local cabbage.

"Take a spoon and fill it with kraut, slop it on your food of choice, this may be a sandwich, a curry, a stir-fry, your dads steak, you mums rump, any salad, eggs for break, for sure any cheese or cured meats board is a must," they said.

"One way we have found that is really easy and yummy is mashed potato with one of our flavoured krauts."