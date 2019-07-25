Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palm Island D/E
Palm Island D/E
News

Former Palm Island council worker charged with fraud

by MADURA MCCORMACK
25th Jul 2019 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER accountant for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council has been charged with fraud by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

According to the CCC, the 47-year-old man from Douglas was charged with two counts of fraud as part of an ongoing corruption investigation into the council.

He is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on August 15.

The charges against the former accountant comes after the council's chief financial officer, John Mugambi Mwamba, was charged with 24 counts of fraud in relation to the CCC investigation.

ccc council crime palm island

Top Stories

    'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    premium_icon 'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    News RESIDENTS managed to escape the blaze after being alerted by smoke alarms.

    230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    premium_icon 230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    Business The project should be open in 12 months

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    premium_icon Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    Crime A 25-year-old remains behind bars accused of the stabbing death