Ex-military plane's last flight after decades of service

IT WAS an emotional day for military and aviation enthusiasts as the A P-3C Orion A9-752 military aircraft flew into Lismore on Sunday.

The submarine hunter flew from Evans Head down the river to Ballina and on to Lismore for the very last time to be decommissioned and honoured for decades of military service and historic civilian missions.

The Lockheed P-3 Orion is a four-engine turboprop anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft developed for the United States Navy and introduced in the 1960s during World War II.

The aircraft flew in at 400 knots and will spend the weekend at Lismore airport being 'demilitarised', a process removing secret equipment before being deemed safe to display at its final home in Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum.

Ken Duplock, manager of the Evans Head museum, said that the aircraft will be officially handed over from the Air Force to museum next week.

"Technology is improving all the time and there is a new aircraft to take on the old aircraft's role, the P-8A Poseidon which will phase out the Orion,” Mr Duplock.

Mr Duplock said the Orion was most famous for its civilian work, including the tragic search for the MH-370 as well as the rescue of Tony Bullimore both during 2018.

"The Orions were involved around the clock during the MH-370 search, it was an extremely big operation and then rescued Tony Bullimore during the world yacht race when between Australia and Antarctica his boat overturned in a 70 foot wave and he was trapped in an air bubble underneath his plane. It was the Orion that located him.”

Mr Duplock said the easiest way to tell an aircraft was a submarine hunter is the by the 'Mad Boom' which protrudes from the back of the aircraft, also known as the stinger, that has electronic equipment which detects a submarines magnetic signature whilst it is submerged.

"This affects the earth's magnetic field and they can pick that up and determine where the submarine is,” Mr Duplock said.