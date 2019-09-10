Ex-Labor MP told ‘donor’ to ‘continue with the lies’

A MAN who purportedly donated $5000 to NSW Labor says former MP Ernest Wong demanded he hand over his mobile phone and "continue with the lies" to the state's electoral commission during a secret meeting at Parliament House, an inquiry was told today.

Steve Tong, who worked for Chinese development company Wu International, told the Independent Commission Against Corruption that he met Mr Wong at his Parliament House office in September last year and said to him he was "was very angry because (Wu International had) used my name to make the donation".

The inquiry was told Mr Wong closed his office door before taking the phones of Mr Tong and another Wu International employee Yueran "Kenny" Zhan at the start of the meeting.

Mr Tong said Mr Wong first asked him about his health but soon raised the issue of whether he had heard from the NSW Electoral Commission about the donation issue.

"I said to him, I don't wish to be involved in any of your matter, I said the whole thing was done without my knowledge - it was done by the company (Wu International)," Mr Tong said.

"They used my name to make a donation, I only knew about it when I received an invoice from the Labor Party. And I said to him I hope I will not be involved further in this matter."

Mr Tong said although Mr Wong was not being "straightforward", it was clear to him that he was being directed to "continue with the lies" he had been advised to tell the electoral commission about the donation.

Ernest Wong and Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo.

"I was very clear that his intention was for me to continue with the lies," Mr Tong said.

After the meeting, Mr Tong said he went home and recorded what happened in the meeting because he "had a feeling something would happen in the future".

The ICAC is examining whether Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo, who is now banned from Australia, was the true source of $100,000 said to be donated to Labor by 12 people at a 2015 Chinese Friends of Labor dinner. Mr Huang, a property developer, was prohibited by law from making donations to NSW political parties.

Mr Tong, now retired, was one of the 12 donors registered as giving a series of $5000 donations from the fundraising dinner.

He told the ICAC last week that his name was used to make the donation and he was "dumbfounded" and angry when he received a $5000 invoice from Country Labor.

The inquiry continues.