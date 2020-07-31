Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toowoomba Grammar School footballers Eli Adams and Will Hayes before embarking to play in Germany in 2019.
Toowoomba Grammar School footballers Eli Adams and Will Hayes before embarking to play in Germany in 2019.
Soccer

Ex-Grafton star signs for top German football club

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Grafton United and Westlawn Tigers junior footballer Will Hayes has taken the next step in his career after signing for German second tier side FC 08 Homburg.

Hayes had been playing football for German club Schmelz FC since February this year but father Darren Hayes said the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted his son's development.

"After COVID shut down the season early in Germany, Will focused on learning the language and has recently been signed to play with the tier 2 Bundesliga club," Darren said.

Will first embarked on a journey to the rich footballing nation of Germany after his potential was recognised at a Joeys Mini World Cup event on the Fraser Coast in 2016 aged 14.

Will Hayes in action at the Fraser Coast Joeys Mini World Cup where he was selected to tour Germany. The tour led to a contact with football club Schmeltz FC and now with FC 08 Homburg.
Will Hayes in action at the Fraser Coast Joeys Mini World Cup where he was selected to tour Germany. The tour led to a contact with football club Schmeltz FC and now with FC 08 Homburg.

The now 18-year-old jumped at the chance to return to Europe in 2018, departing with a number of fellow Toowoomba Grammar students.

Will dreamt of earning a contract with sixth tier side Schmelz FC, but found his way to the newly promoted German club Homburg with a persistent attitude towards his development.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Predominantly a left back, Will's can-do attitude has helped him on his journey.

"I love the culture and I love the football. It's so different over there compared to here in Australia," Will said ahead of his trip to play with Schmelz FC.

Will's development and his recent move to a top German club will undoubtedly have him on the radar of Socceroos scouts in the years to come.

bundesliga clarence football german football grafton united westlawn tigers will hayes
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hairdresser loved working at salon so much, she bought it

        premium_icon Hairdresser loved working at salon so much, she bought it

        News THE mum-of-four has lived in Lismore for 35 years and said the “time was right” to get back into business.

        Bank announces operational changes at three locations

        premium_icon Bank announces operational changes at three locations

        News A NAB executive said the bank was “hoping to keep regional and rural branches open...

        $250 vouchers up for grabs for information on wild dogs

        premium_icon $250 vouchers up for grabs for information on wild dogs

        News WILD dogs continue to cause major problems on the Northern Rivers, but now a new...

        Wake me up before you yo yo on border closures

        premium_icon Wake me up before you yo yo on border closures

        Opinion "Unprecedented" level of inconsistency in dealing with pandemic