Crime

Ex-Finks bikie jailed for ‘brazen’ rapes

3rd Sep 2019 2:59 PM
A former Finks bikie has been jailed for "brazenly and selfishly" raping a sleeping woman in Melbourne.

Caleb Hardwick, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday in the Victorian County Court after he was convicted of four counts of raping the woman in 2015 and 2016. He was acquitted of additional rape charges.

Hardwick "brazenly and selfishly" abused the woman for his own sexual motivations, Judge Frank Gucciardo said during his sentence. His victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was asleep during the assaults and repeatedly asked him to stop when she realised what was happening.

"The rapes were representative of your utter disregard for her," Judge Gucciardo said.

"She did not consent to you having sexual activity with her while she was asleep."

Instead, Hardwick told the woman he couldn't remember what he did.

The victim had earlier told the court every day was a struggle.

"I was an outgoing, confident, happy and social person," she told the court in June.

"Over the next nine months I became a shell of who I was." The woman said "nothing will ever take away from the trauma" of Hardwick's abuse.

The court was also told Hardwick introduced his victim to ice, which she used to take to cope with the abuse.

She went on to develop mental health problems, including obsessive-compulsive disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hardwick was a Finks bikie at the time but the court heard he was trying to turn his life around in jail after being sentenced for unrelated crimes last year.

He was jailed for seven years for the rapes but could be free in three years and eight months.

