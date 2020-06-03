Ex-Emerald resident defying doctor’s diagnosis

REHABILITATING: Michael Langtry was told he would be quadriplegic and require breathing support for the rest of his life.

MICHAEL Langtry, ex-Emerald resident and Oaky Creek mine worker, began to feel pain in his neck late last year.

Days later, he woke up slurring his words and unable to hold his coffee cup.

Diagnosed with a golden staph infection, Mr Langtry was told he would be a quadriplegic and require breathing support for the rest of his life.

His daughter Rebecca Langtry said seeing the "active" man and "average family guy" in ICU was difficult.

"My stepmum and I were there when the doctors gave us the diagnosis," she said.

"Dad's always out doing something, so seeing him like that was very heart breaking."

Michael Langtry with his wife Megan on their wedding day in 2019.

After four months of intensive care at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Mr Langtry was able to shrug his shoulders and turn his head. He began to breathe without a ventilator, defying his initial prognosis.

"At the moment he's fighting," Ms Langtry said.

"Four months down the track and he's making progress, breathing on his own, and got slight movement in his arms.

"From here it's getting him moving, trying to get more mobility back, and getting him into a position where he can be comfortable in a wheelchair."

Despite visiting difficulties because of coronavirus, Mr Langtry's family stayed by his side; they felt that it was "our time to give back to him".

Michael with his wife Megan after the diagnosis.

Mr Langtry's own determination comes from his desire to continue helping his loved ones.

"As we've got through each stage we've re-evaluated it and we now know dad's going to fight as much as he can," Ms Langley said.

"He said to us that if he can come home with some arm strength or arm movement, he'll be happy.

"He doesn't want to be a burden on my stepmum, his wife, so he's pushing himself so he can help her with certain things."

Mr Langley will be in rehabilitation for several months and will need a wheelchair and accessible car, for which his daughter has set up a GoFundMe page.

He is expected to be back at his Mount Morgan home for Christmas.

Mr Langley's wife Megan said that if he were to describe his situation, he would say: "I'm taking it one day at a time. No point crying over spilt milk."