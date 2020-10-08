Ex-cop put spyware on partner’s phone and cameras in house

An ex-cop installed hidden cameras in his partner’s house and spyware on her phone after they broke up, threatening to release compromising photos.

An ex-cop installed hidden cameras in his partner’s house and spyware on her phone after they broke up, threatening to release compromising photos.

An ex-cop installed hidden cameras in his partner's house and spyware on her phone after they broke up, threatening to release compromising photos of her before stealing $40,000 from the Brisbane woman, a court has heard.

Nuno Manuel Marques Malagueta, 42, who was a police officer in Portugal for 12 years, had been in a relationship with the woman for 18 months when she asked him to move out of her Annerley home in August 2019.

The Brisbane District Court was told Malagueta began relentlessly stalking the 46-year-old taking more than 4500 recordings of her through covert cameras he had placed in a light bulb in her kitchen, her bedroom and living room.

Former special forces soldier jailed for assaulting ex-partner

16 years' jail for rapist who sexually abused six boys

He had also installed mSpy on her phone to monitor her conversations and, when he found out she had contacted police, Malagueta taunted her saying her was watching her and would release naked photos of her.

Nuno Manuel Marques Malagueta appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning. Picture: LinkedIn

In September, the woman discovered Malagueta had transferred $40,000 from her private bank account and had tried to take another $40,000 but was stopped.

The court heard this money had been recovered through an ombudsman.

Prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court Malagueta tried to board a flight to Portugal two days before he was meant to be sentenced in August this year.

He was arrested and faced the Brisbane court today after pleaded guilty to fraud, attempted fraud, unlawful stalking, recordings in breach of privacy, making threats to distribute recordings and breaching his bail conditions.

Ms Baker said Malagueta's "unrelenting" manipulation had significantly affected the woman's confidence and left her feeling hypervigilant and like a prisoner in her own home.

"He invaded her privacy in a deeply invasive way by threatening to release those images of her and by threatening revenge and taunting her," Ms Baker said.

Barrister Kate Juhasz said Malagueta had not used any violence and the stalking was over a relatively short period of four months.

Ms Juhasz said while he did attempt to flee, he had earlier returned to Australia to face the charges.

The court heard he spoke limited English and was not an Australian citizen so would likely be deported back to Portugal.

Judge Paul Smith said Malagueta had been motivated "by anger and resentment" before sentencing him to four years' jail.

He will be released from prison after serving 14 months behind bars and will not be able to contact the woman for five years.

*If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

Originally published as Ex-cop put spyware on partner's phone, cameras in house after break up