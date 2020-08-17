Ex-cop jailed on birthday for ‘protracted’ fraud

Shane Mulder was jailed for defrauding Brisbane company Firemex out of $24,000. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Shane Mulder was jailed for defrauding Brisbane company Firemex out of $24,000. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

A former Territory police officer has been jailed on his birthday after he swindled $24,000 out of a Brisbane-based building company.

Shane Kevin Mulder, who turned 47 today, was sentenced to two and a half years’ jail – the same length of time he used Firemex’s labour and materials for his own financial gain.

Mulder, who pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud last week, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning for sentence.

The court heard Mulder was working as a co-ordinator in the Salisbury company’s roller shutter division when he used the company’s resources to complete 72 jobs for three businesses he had a financial interest in.

Brisbane restaurateur fined in court over botched bookkeeping

Bail conditions relaxed for man charged with child stealing

He also used the company’s credit card to buy two toolboxes worth $150 for his sons for Christmas.

Shane Kevin Mulder was originally charged with more than 400 fraud offences, which were discontinued.

Prosecutor Lara Soldi said Mulder’s dishonesty was “calculated” and involved him creating false paper trails to avoid detection.

“This reflects an arrogant and misplaced sense of entitlement by the defendant,” prosecutor Lara Soldi said.

Barrister Debra Wardle stressed that Mulder did not take any money, just labour and materials, and was going to “suffer long-term” because he had dipped into his superannuation to repay Firemex the $24,000.

“He is not a wealthy man so the fact he has made full restitution says a lot,” Ms Wardle said.

The court heard Mulder was a police officer in the top end for three years and moved to Brisbane in 2006 when he started working for Firemex.

He was fired in 2015 when his fraud was exposed and had struggled to maintain employment because of the charges.

Judge Nathan Jarro said his offending was “regular, persistent and protracted” and too serious not to warrant actual time in prison.

He ordered Mulder to serve two months of his sentence behind bars.

He will be released on October 13.

Originally published as Ex-cop jailed on birthday for ‘protracted’ fraud