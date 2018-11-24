Ex-cop claimed $9m yacht, cars as expenses for fake business

A FORMER police officer got busted by the Australian Taxation Office after he falsely claimed he was owed more than $1.1 million in returns for business expenses including luxury cars and a $9 million super yacht.

Between 2008 and 2012, David John Latemore (pictured), 48, filed eight quarterly Business Activity Statements under an ABN which made the fraudulent claims.

Of the more than $1.1m he claimed he was owed, $138,000 was paid into his bank account.

When the ATO got suspicious and audited Latemore, he produced false documents detailing the purchase of a $9m motor cruiser and several cars including a Mercedes Benz.

Latemore pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to six counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, four counts of using a forged document to induce a Commonwealth official and two counts of attempting to obtain financial advantage by deception.

Commonwealth prosecutor Frank Walsh told the court Latemore never operated a real business despite claiming items through the ATO with an ABN.

Mr Walsh said Latemore may have bought and sold "some cars", but never had a licence to operate a full business.

"This is backed up by his bank accounts which don't show any real business being operated."

The first time Latemore defrauded the ATO, he was still a serving police officer.

He was on the force for 15 years, including time at Kawana Shoppingworld's police beat, until he retired on medical grounds in 2010.

Even while Latemore was being audited, he continued to offend and lodged three false returns.

He declared bankruptcy in 2012 and reported in a Statement of Affairs in 2013 his business needed to be liquidated due to tax debts.

Latemore went on to buy $113,000 of property in his father's name.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court the money would be repaid to the ATO, but as there was a restraining order on Latemore's property, he couldn't get finance to pay back the sum.

Mr Lewis said his client's "level of impairment" fluctuated during the period of offending due to mental health issues.

Judge Gary Long reserved his decision which will be handed down at a date to be fixed.