Cold Chisel's guitarist playing two shows in the area

MUSIC ICON: Ian Richard Moss is an Australian rock musician from Alice Springs, and the founding mainstay guitarist and occasional singer of Cold Chisel.

A NEW chapter in musician Ian Moss' career is about to be unleashed as he releases a new self-titled studio album, his sixth, and heads to regional Australia armed with his acoustic guitar, new songs and old hits.

In March, Moss will release his first solo album in nine years and first of all original material in 22 years.

'Mossy' will bring his new music to the Northern Rivers in two shows in September and November.

Born and raised in Alice Springs, Moss started playing guitar in local teenage bands but moved to Adelaide after failing one of his high school years, planning to repeat in the big city.

Fate intervened when he answered an advertisement for a guitarist in a shop window in 1973, joining a band that was to become a legend in Australia. That band was Cold Chisel.

Cold Chisel

In September 1973 Ian Moss, on guitar and lead vocals, formed a rock group, Orange, in Adelaide with Don Walker, a songwriter and organist, and Leszek Kaczmarek on bass guitar.

Within months the line-up included Steve Prestwich on drums and Jim Barnes on lead vocals, and they were renamed, Cold Chisel.

Moss' main role was as lead guitarist, although he would frequently take over lead vocals when Barnes was out of the band.

Moss' vocals feature on some of the band's best known songs, including the singles My Baby (August 1980), When the War Is Over (1982), and Saturday Night (March 1984) and on Circus Animals (March 1982) album track, Bow River.

During Cold Chisel's first phase, Moss gained status as a songwriter, contributing Never Before for East (June 1980), the track was the first one aired by national radio station Triple J when it switched from AM to FM in 1980.

Another Moss-written track is No Good for You on Circus Animals.

Solo career

After Cold Chisel disbanded, Ian Moss took a break from the music industry before launching his solo career in October 1986.

During 1988 Moss worked in Los Angeles for nine months preparing material for his debut album, Matchbook.

In November 1988, Moss released his debut single, Tucker's Daughter, which peaked at number two on the ARIA Singles Chart and number six on the New Zealand Singles Chart.

Moss has released five incredible and dynamic studio albums: The number one and multi-platinum, Matchbook (1989), Worlds Away (1991), Petrolhead (1996), Let's all Get Together (2007) and Soul on West 53rd (2009).

In December 2009 Cold Chisel reconvened for a gig at Sydney's Stadium Australia, and then in October 2010 the band appeared at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin.

Alongside their old work, they premiered new material and announced they were working on another studio album.

Recording of Cold Chisels album No Plans was disrupted when Steven Prestwich was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died on January 2011, aged 56.

In October the band was joined by former Divinyls drummer, Charley Drayton.

The album was issued in April 2012.

Aside from lead guitar and backing vocals, Moss provided lead vocals on two tracks: Too Late and Summer Moon.

In 2012 he made a guest appearance on the TV soap opera Neighbours, playing a gig at Charlie's Bar.

The episode was broadcast in the United Kingdom in October.

In May that year Australian Guitar magazine listed Moss at number-three on their Definitive Top Ten Australian Guitarists of All Time.

At Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head, on Saturday, September 1, 8pm. $60 plus booking fee.

At Lismore City Hall on Friday, November 23, 8pm. $60 plus booking fee.