Ex-boyfriend accused of terrifying attack on Lismore woman

A LISMORE woman had a knife held to her throat by her ex-boyfriend during a terrifying attack on New Year's Day, police allege.

It is alleged the woman woke after a New Year's Day sleep-in about 11.30am to discover her former partner inside her Lismore home.

Police said the 31-year-old man blocked the exit with a couch and chased her through the house before grabbing her and slamming her head against a wall.

It is understood he then produced a kitchen knife and held it to her throat before fleeing the scene.

The woman, who pulled through the attack without serious injury, called police a short time later and helped police track down and arrest the man at another Lismore address.

He has been charged with assault as well as stalking and enter dwelling with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.

The man was bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court next week.

If you or anyone you know is going through domestic violence issues please call Lismore police, 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.