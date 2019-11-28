Menu
Bandidos motorcycle bikie gang colors. Logo. Badges. Bikies.
News

Ex-Bandidos bikie regains contact with child

by LEA EMERY
28th Nov 2019 11:48 AM
A FORMER Bandidos bikie can now have contact with a child who was left in a coma after he drank fantasy allegedly left in the ex-bikie's car.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the boy, can now seek permission from the Department of Child Safety to see the four-year-old.

Under previous bail arrangements he had been prohibited from having any contact with the child.

 

The former bikie cannot be named.
Magistrate Ron Kilner granted the bail variation in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The ex bikie is accused of leaving fantasy in a water bottle in his car in August this year.

The boy allegedly thought the drug was water and drank it while in the car at a Bunnings Warehouse.

The boy became unconscious and was rushed to hospital.

Police allege the drug was found in the boy's urine.

The man is charged with negligent acts.

The matter will return to court early next year.

